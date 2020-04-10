Melissa Patton: Photos send wrong message on stay-at-home order

When schools were closed because of the novel coronavirus, we were asked to stay inside wash hands fervently, and only be in contact with those living under our same roof. Dismayed and disappointed, students accepted that they would not be going back to school possibly until fall.

Soon, The Union featured a high school girl on a tennis court, partner unseen, who she had two personal trainers, was working hard to not lose ground during the COVID quarantine. The Union appeared to support her ahead of those student athletes choosing to follow the CDC recommendations, and staying out of contact with others and at home. Are you assuming they choose to lose ground?

And then there was the photo of several ladies sitting at the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse Bar after bars were closed. We couldn’t see the bartender, but was she or he 6-10 feet away? Also, I am fairly sure reputable golf courses have rules to follow. Your photo publicizes folks who, I suppose, consider themselves above these rules?

Today, a photo on the front page characterizes another group obviously not “staying home.” And I doubt they are all members of a family living under the same roof. Staying home is vital, even parks are closed to emphasize the importance of isolating.

Gov. Newsom has outlined extended resource for those who are shut in, including a playbook available at COVID19.ca.gov for anyone experiencing mental health issues caused by the isolation. Calling 2-1-1 can get needed service to a senior’s doorstep, consistent with “essential service” workers.

Obviously, I am a disgruntled, concerned subscriber who believes The Union is sending the wrong message. It is a time for bravery and courage which means supporting doing the right thing no matter how hard it is. It’s a time to be self-accountable.

Otherwise, we may not get through this. We need everybody on board. The Union could be doing so much more to get this message out.

Melissa Patton

Penn Valley