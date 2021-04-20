Melisa Agness: SPD lends a helping hand
A huge thank you is extended to SPD of Nevada City for allowing Sierra Presbyterian Church to use their pallet jack on two Saturdays to help move 2,500 boxes of food. The pallet jack allowed us to serve those in need more efficiently and unload a tractor trailer filled with boxes.
Thank you also for the cookies and water you provided to keep the volunteers going! Your community support over all these years is truly appreciated.
Melisa Agness, outreach elder
Sierra Presbyterian Church
Nevada City
