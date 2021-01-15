Melinda Douros: AAUW steps up for CASA kids

Thanks to the generosity of the Nevada County American Association of University Women, the 60 children in Child Advocates of Nevada County’s CASA program each received a homemade Christmas stocking overflowing with personalized gifts intended to fill needs and bring delight.

The AAUW brought skill, enthusiasm, and heart to this project and their generosity astonished the children, all of whom have open cases in dependency court due to abuse and/or neglect.

One little girl wrote in a thank you note, “Thank you for all my presents. You deserve a husband and a dog! I love every present and I love you!”

The staff of the CASA program is grateful for the AAUW’s continuing support of these vulnerable children in our community.

Melinda Douros

Child Advocates of Nevada County