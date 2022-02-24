Meegan Toro: I am a teacher and I stayed home

I am a teacher at Nevada Union High School, and I am concerned. Today, Feb. 23, for the first time I knowingly did something that may have hurt some of my students.

I stayed home, and it feels awful. I care deeply about my students, and I work earnestly for them each day of every week, and in the evenings, and through the weekends, just like other teachers at Nevada Union.

Personally, I am ready for masks to be a matter of personal choice. Personally, I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

But I am just one person. I am part of something bigger: a school district, a Nevada County community, a state. I have guidelines, laws, mandates, standards, contracts and memorandums.

I am charged with following: There is a process for making decisions. Protests are part of that. But when a contract exists between teachers and staff and the district, a desire to make changes to that contract needs to be communicated and discussed.





That didn’t happen this time. If it didn’t happen for this part of the contract, what about other parts of the contract? That hurts me. That’s why, for the first time in my career, I knowingly made a choice that might have hurt some of my students.

Meegan Toro

Nevada City