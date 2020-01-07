Maxine Palmer: Help prevent homelessness

Help prevent homelessness

What has nearly 500 volunteers, provides nutritious, locally-sourced food to more than 8,330 families in Nevada County, and was California nonprofit of the Year in 2018?

The answer is Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.

It is a fun and rewarding place to volunteer. Most volunteers are assigned two days a month. Of the clients, 75% are adults, 25% are children, 27% are seniors and 6.5% are homeless. They include college students, dishwashers, construction workers, retired chefs, certified nursing assistants, etc. Many clients work at jobs or have retirement incomes that just don’t always cover the month’s expenses.

If IFM helps with their food needs, clients can then pay other bills. IFM is really on the frontline of homelessness prevention. Help your neighbors living in food insecure households.

Visit our website at http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org for pictures, videos, client testimonials and ways you can volunteer or donate. Watch for our Matching Campaign in March.

Maxine Palmer

Interfaith Food Ministry volunteer