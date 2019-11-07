Maureen Garrison: Fool me once …

What is the difference between PG&E transferring funds away from updating the electrical grid infrastructure and our own Gov. Newsom transferring $5 billion to rail systems and away from Prop. 39 (The Gas Tax Initiative) and the updating of our road infrastructure?

Newsom has repeatedly castigated PG&E for its actions while doing the very same thing. We were promised (again) that the monies generated by Prop. 39 would be used only to update our deteriorating road infrastructure. Newsom seems a bit disingenuous. It gets harder and harder to trust politicians especially when they build a track record of saying one thing and doing another. Newsom dismissed the will of the people with the stroke of his pen.

To trust Newsom’s “promise” to “investigate” why gas prices are so high in California is laughable.

“Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice …”

Maureen Garrison

Nevada City