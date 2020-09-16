Matthew Osypowski: Reporting felt inadequate and dismissive
I’m writing to express my disappointment with John Orona’s article on PG&E tree removal in downtown Nevada City published on Aug. 25.
While he used my name and referenced the 950 signatures on our petition, he made no effort to interview me or to educate his readers on the nuances of the issue. In fact, the only source he seemed to have spoken to at all was a PG&E spokesman.
Our allies in pushing for oversight of PG&E’s plans include two highly experienced ISA-certified arborists with decades of utility contracting work, multiple members of Nevada City Council, the Nevada City Planning Commission, and active wildland firefighters, as well as over 1,000 private citizens. His reference to our concerns as a “sticking point” standing in the way of needed grid upgrades felt inadequate and dismissive.
More detailed information on the issues at hand can be found on the “Saving Nevada City’s Trees” group page on Facebook.
Matthew Osypowski
Nevada City
