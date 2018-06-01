 Matthew Damele: Foster the best candidate | TheUnion.com

Matthew Damele: Foster the best candidate

I have known John Foster for most of my life. He always impresses me with his candor, intelligence and politeness.

Having numerous years of law enforcement experience, earning chief at Grass Valley Police Department, hard work has brought him to this point where I believe that's what the County of Nevada needs. His consistent, polished commitment to excellence is unlike the rest. You can tell by just looking at him.

Matthew Damele

Nevada County