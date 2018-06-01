Matthew Damele: Foster the best candidate
June 1, 2018
I have known John Foster for most of my life. He always impresses me with his candor, intelligence and politeness.
Having numerous years of law enforcement experience, earning chief at Grass Valley Police Department, hard work has brought him to this point where I believe that's what the County of Nevada needs. His consistent, polished commitment to excellence is unlike the rest. You can tell by just looking at him.
Matthew Damele
Nevada County
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Sean Bryant appears in Nevada County court on murder charge; set to return to court Thursday
- Suspects in 2016 Nevada County homicide appear in court
- Nevada County deputies find over 800 marijuana plants, sheriff says
- Suspect arrested for murder of missing Vietnam veteran Stan Norman
- Grass Valley police: Number of out-of-town panhandlers increasing