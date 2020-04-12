Matt Bouchard: How about a homeless campus?

I have a recommendation for a homeless campus and low income housing development. The McCourtney Road education center has not been used in five years.

They have enough buildings on site for barracks-style housing in the portable classrooms that are there. They also have buildings that can be used for job training, cafeteria, shower facility and administration. The sports fields can be developed into affordable apartment units there is plenty of room there five or six three story apartment buildings with enough parking and room for a community park.

Hospitality House has become a corporate homeless institution with very little success and only a desire for a new look-at-me building that would barely put a dent into the number of homeless in the area.

Matt Bouchard

Support Local Journalism Donate



Grass Valley