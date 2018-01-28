Mary Pascale: ‘Me Too’ about imbalance of power

Regarding "Me Too," I think there is a misunderstanding of what this movement is really about.

The core of the problem in my opinion is not so much sexual misconduct, as it is the fact that there are far more men in positions of power than women. This is what needs to change.

Women need to be seen as equals in all ways. Equal jobs, equal pay, equal as human beings. If this can happen then it will go a long way towards correcting the sexual misconduct. It has been shown, for instance, that when a company employs roughly the same number of males and females in high positions, not only is their bottom line better, but it is a better work environment because of the equality.

Women are not asking to be put on a pedestal; they are asking for respect as equals.

The president we have now is making us feel as though we are going backwards. He is exactly the kind of man who thinks of women as possessions or playthings, and never, ever, as an equal. I think that most of the accusations in the "Me Too" movement are probably well-deserved and it is high time that women say stop to the abuse, but it is also the abuse of power and inequality between men and women that has to stop.

"Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power." – Abraham Lincoln

Mary Pascale

Grass Valley