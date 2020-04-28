Mary Orr: Give to nonprofits, floundering businesses if you can

Don Rogers’ April 17 column really got me to thinking.

My partner and I are each expecting to receive $1,200 that we really don’t need. We are a retired couple with sufficient income to cover our expenses.

What better way to use this money than to donate portions of it to local businesses or agencies — Hospitality House, The Union — that are floundering during this time of shelter-in-place? Most of us can easily list three or four of the many that could use our support.

It’s also important to support the many local restaurants that are open for take out. They are having a difficult time staying afloat. Give them a large tip for bringing the order to your car.

Support Local Journalism Donate



We love our community and can show this by supporting our local businesses and nonprofits.

Mary Orr

Grass Valley