Mary Orr: Give to nonprofits, floundering businesses if you can
Don Rogers’ April 17 column really got me to thinking.
My partner and I are each expecting to receive $1,200 that we really don’t need. We are a retired couple with sufficient income to cover our expenses.
What better way to use this money than to donate portions of it to local businesses or agencies — Hospitality House, The Union — that are floundering during this time of shelter-in-place? Most of us can easily list three or four of the many that could use our support.
It’s also important to support the many local restaurants that are open for take out. They are having a difficult time staying afloat. Give them a large tip for bringing the order to your car.
Support Local Journalism
We love our community and can show this by supporting our local businesses and nonprofits.
Mary Orr
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User