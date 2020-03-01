Mary Menconi: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

Our region is having the driest February in 100 years. Meanwhile parts of the U.S. have experienced historic flooding. Global warming is increasing extreme weather events.

More rain is falling in heavy downpours, with longer dry periods between rainfalls. Wet places are becoming wetter and dry places are becoming drier. Global warming is caused by carbon dioxide and other compounds from burning fossil fuels, and the best way to address it is to reduce our use of fossil fuels. Clean energy solutions are stimulated when the cost of fossil fuels increases.

Proposed national legislation with bipartisan support, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) puts a fee on fossil fuels to encourage market-driven innovation of clean energy technologies. The fees are then returned to households in monthly dividends.

Specifically, the bill proposes:

A carbon tax at the point of extraction or import, with exemptions for fuel used by farms and the military.

An equal monthly rebate to each adult, and a half-share to those younger than 19.

With concern about global warming at an all-time high, we need to seriously consider this practical, market-based approach to reducing our use of fossil fuels.

Mary Menconi

Grass Valley