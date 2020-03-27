Mary Menconi: Lessons from the coronavirus

It is hard to think about anything right now except the COVID-19 crisis and how it is affecting us. However, the pandemic has exposed many vulnerabilities in our society that climate change will also impact.

Once an emergency is upon us it is too late to plan for it — we can only react and hope for the best. It was not possible to see the coronavirus coming, but it is possible to anticipate the impacts of climate change.

Reducing harm in advance is better than just reacting to it when it happens, and we still have the opportunity to slow climate change.

Decreasing our use of fossil fuels will slow climate change. A carbon fee will reduce fossil fuel use, and will encourage market-driven clean energy technologies.

Proposed national legislation, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) puts fees on carbon and then returns those fees to households as monthly dividends.

This pandemic is showing us how destructive it is to have our lives upended by an emergency, but it may stimulate us to reduce climate change impacts. We still have time to act on the climate change crisis.

Mary Menconi

Grass Valley