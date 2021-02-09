Mary McMillan: Time to do what’s right

U.S. Rep. LaMalfa needed to unequivocally state that as of noon on Jan. 20 (EST), Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the freely and fairly elected president and vice president of the United States.

As one of the U.S. representatives who wrongfully voted to overturn the certified electoral counts of Pennsylvania and Arizona on Jan. 6, it is the constitutional duty of Doug LaMalfa to set the record straight. The “No” votes recorded that day were based on the lie that the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was somehow fraudulent. This lie has been disproved by the courts, including the Supreme Court; election officials of the states in question; and the voters themselves.

More critically, LaMalfa’s sustainment of this lie aided and abetted those who committed the violence and overran the Capitol complex that day.

I applaud the efforts of the Justice Department and FBI to hold those responsible, including those in Congress, for the reprehensible attack on our democracy. I also note the withdrawal of campaign contributions by leading U.S. corporations to those representatives and senators who violated their oath to uphold this nation’s Constitution.

Doug LaMalfa has a small window in which to do what is right for our democracy. Otherwise, come 2022, the California District 1 voters need to make him our ex-representative.

Mary McMillan

Grass Valley