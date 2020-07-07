Mary McClain: Thanks to Sam Corey

It seems our fine reporter Sam Corey is leaving town soon. When he sat in my living room and really listened to our neighborhood story about needing a firebreak behind our houses, it was such a relief.

Then his story of our efforts ran on the front page. How we’d gathered neighborhood signatures and spoke before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. How we’d made calls and wrote letters, but the delays went on for months with no clear end in sight. His story ran on the front page just before my neighbors and I attended a meeting with Empire Mine State Park officials and CalFire representatives. Suddenly the resources aligned to create the firebreak on state park property adjacent to our neighborhood was completed about a year after we began.

He was kind, he paid attention, and he followed up with questions and clarifications as he crafted the story. Made me wonder — if we didn’t have a small town newspaper to amplify our concerns, would we have arrived at the same place?

Sam, your efforts made a neighborhood safer. Thanks, good luck, and happy trails toward more stories.

Mary McClain

Grass Valley