Mary McClain: Hazardous growth along Highway 174

Thanks to Michael Warner of the Alta Sierra Firewise Community for reminding private property owners of the ordinance encouraging abatement of hazardous vegetation along roadways that serve as primary evacuation routes. Nevada County is working on the same for high use county-maintained roads.

However, there doesn’t seem to be a plan for State Highway 174 as it leads out of town and is bounded by Empire Mine State park. I’ve had no response from my inquiries of March 2021 to my county supervisor. State Parks says it’s not on their project list.

The supervisors’ letter to the governor in February 2019 certainly recognized, “These state highways are in dire need of immediate hazardous fuels mitigation.” The assessment of the problem is clear. What’s the action plan? I’d like to hear local officials at least put a time frame on when this evacuation route might be addressed.

I was visiting Primrose Lane the other day when an emergency evacuation was ordered. From a relatively small evacuation area, I found myself in a big line of cars quickly. My closest evacuation route is Highway 174 and Silver Way. Picture youself in a line of cars there while sparks are flying …

Mary McClain





Grass Valley