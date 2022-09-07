Mary McClain: Define park’s fire risk
We’re learning more about proposed fire mitigation projects as our local sales tax issue is being discussed. Per Supervisor Ed Scofield’s recent article, I’m interested in the Woodpecker Ravine Project that would create a location where wildfire could be stopped before progressing toward Empire Mine State Park and downtown Grass Valley.
The park’s website states it contains 856 acres of forested backcountry. It borders my neighborhood and many others, with evacuation route Highway 174 running through it. Much of these forests have seen no fuel reduction for decades. I’ve been advocating since 2018 for fuel reduction on the park property. Apparently, the budget is very limited.
It could be futile to treat land around the park if it remains a tinder box. If the sales tax won’t address this issue, will the Board of Supervisors commit to a sustained effort to lobby for it at the state level? The county’s statements on the proposed sales tax identify numerous stakeholders, but not State Parks. They are our neighbor and they NEED to be a partner.
Please define the park’s fire risk in relation to other projects, and then commit to a consistent campaign of advocacy to manage the park’s fuel loads.
Mary McClain
Grass Valley
