Mary Lou Gilbert: Sales tax a big no

If what I read in The Union is correct, the proposed county sales tax increase that is being presented as for “fire suppression,” if passed, will go in the General Fund. That means the supervisors can spend that money on anything they wish.

Remember the famous Fire Prevention Fee (actually a tax) that many of us landowners paid back in 2011/2015? That got slipped through saying it was a fee when we all knew it was an unauthorized tax. Where did that money go?

Come on, people, let’s be honest. If the county needs money for “fire suppression,” designate it so — not go around the barn and stuff the General Fund.

Mary Lou Gilbert

Grass Valley