Mary Johnson: Cows, cars and consideration

Many, many thanks to the rural minded Nevada County drivers who all stopped for the two cows that jumped the fence for a brief walk about on Highway 174.

After the delivery of cows to my pasture, the neighbors’ two cows decided they wanted to join the others, but ended up on the highway side of the fence. The many motorists stopped their cars, assisted in turning the cows back towards the gate, blocked the escape route and patiently waited until the delinquent bovines were back in the pasture.

Goodness abounds — and also points out why Highway 174 should remain a rural, scenic, limited speed roadway.

Mary Johnson

Grass Valley