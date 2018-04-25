Mary Jean Heltsley: Vote for Bill Smethers for sheriff of Nevada County

Nevada County is well under way with our political season. The signs are up, showing the tremendous support and the passion this community has for the candidates that are running. The public forums have allowed the candidates to share their vision for the office they seek.

I have attended many of these forums and have listened to many of the candidates. My findings … There are politicians and there are community servants. The politicians use words like "change agent," processes, transitional teams, etc. … I believe the true candidates that want to serve us talk about what they can do for us.

Bill Smethers, who is running for Sheriff talks frankly to the audience. He talks with genuine concern and from the heart. He is focused on our safety and has real plans to address the challenges that face this community.

Visit his website to learn more at http://www.SmethersForSheriff.com.

Mary Jean Heltsley

Nevada City