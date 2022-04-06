Mary Applegarth: Compassion for someone in need
Thank God for The SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center in Grass Valley. The impressively capable people there (Jennifer Moral and Chris Watson ) in this community were able to help my homeless/dual-diagnostic 37-year-old son, Will, finally have a shower last week. After months of numerous requests for help for Will from other local mental health services, finally, The SPIRIT Center helped him. This compassionate walk-in community was a savior for my son. Shout out to this supportive community for a terrific job well done. They made a huge difference for Will.
Mary Applegarth
Sonoma
