Mary Anne Davis: Thanks to InConcert Sierra for superb Voces8 show

I attended the incredible Voces8 concert presented by InConcert Sierra on Sunday, Oct. 22.

I always expect high level entertainment from an InConcert Sierra performance, but Voces8 absolutely blew me away! These eight acappella voices were literally flawless, their harmonies and expressiveness superb. From "Lux Aeterna" to "Sounds of Silence" and beyond, I was spellbound.

It would have been easy to believe you were attending a concert at Mondavi or Davies except for the fact InConcert Sierra always presents the highest caliber musicians they can find. Kudos!

Mary Anne Davis

Grass Valley