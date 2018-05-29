Mary Ann VanMeter: Dan Miller has the edge necessary to be supervisor
May 29, 2018
I understand Dan Miller has an edge, and Hilary Hodge has passion.
While passion is a desired quality, an edge is not a bad thing either. An edge is essential in making tough decisions void of emotion in order to keep the County out of litigation. An edge is vital in order to refrain from shoot from the hip deicisions. An edge is silence in an open meeting, which means this supervisor is listening. An edge is not milque toast.
Nevada County faces tremendous challenges that require an edge and there is no room for milque toast.
I am honored to know Supervisor Dan Miller and I hope you will join me in voting for him June 5, as he has the edge to navigate Nevada County's future.
Mary Ann VanMeter
Grass Valley
