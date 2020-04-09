Marty Dekay-Bemis: Nevada County heroes worthy of a parade
After all this is over I hope someone organizes a parade for health care workers, grocery store clerks, restaurant workers and all those who are taking care of us in the crisis. They are our local heroes.
Marty Dekay-Bemis
Grass Valley
