Martha Turner: United we stand!

I consider why I’ve been spending so much of my time and energy this past year working in opposition to the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine. I do so because it’s abundantly clear that if this heavy industrial industry were to open, so close to our town, life as we know it will be forever damaged.

Every day The Union publishes informative articles written by thoughtful and intelligent people in our community and the science is clear! It is also clear that this is a non-partisan issue, for it will impact every one of us who live here and breathe the air. It will have an impact on not only our lives now but the lives of our children, our grandchildren and on generations to come.

Grass Valley is my hometown and I love the quality of life we have. This is why I work hard to prevent this mine from ever reopening.

Please write a letter to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, not just your own but all of the supervisors. Demand that they not allow this mine to reopen. Remember that just three individual supervisors have the power to prevent or allow the mine to open. Encourage them to be remembered for opposing Rise Gold and standing up for the people.

Please come to the special Planning Commission meeting at 9:30 a.m. on March 24 in the supervisors’ chambers at the Rood Center in Nevada City. Let’s show them what we believe!





Martha Turner

Grass Valley