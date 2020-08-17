Martha Turner: Full disclosure and transparency during the BLM counter-protest investigation

I wish to make a statement about the incident on Sunday, Aug. 9, in Nevada City, during the peaceful protest supporting Black Lives Matter. I am a local woman with deep roots in the community.

I am disturbed by what I saw in video footage of the incident. As a society, we have zero tolerance for bullying children in our schools. We must not stand by and do nothing when intimidation and aggression is displayed by bullying adults in our towns!

Perhaps it’s time for the two groups sit together and explore one another’s points of view … without violence and hateful foul language.

I ask that the police in both Nevada City and Grass Valley be more effective and protect our citizens. I read Chief Ellis’s statement that the Nevada City police were not in agreement or alignment with these dangerous men who carried the “Back the Blue” flag.

This is a big relief. However, I am still puzzled as to why the police did nothing to stop the men from menacing the peaceful protesters. I felt sick just watching the footage of the aggression and assaults. We are all on edge with challenges of the times.

I believe full disclosure and transparency during the investigation of the incident is crucial.

Martha Turner

Grass Valley