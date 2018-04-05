Martha Rees: Kudos to Flour Garden Bakery

Our thanks to Susan Copeland and the Flour Garden Bakery staff for their warm hospitality in allowing us to hold American Association of University Women Tech Trek nominee interviews at their Sutton Way location.

Thanks for going above and beyond to make us feel at home. This year, our committee interviewed 31 Nevada County seventh grade girls nominated by their teachers for eight spots at Tech Trek STEM camp at the University of California, Davis. The Flour Garden provided the perfect environment to talk to the girls and their parents in a comfortable, welcoming setting.

Martha Rees, Tech Trek branch coordinator

Tech Trek Committee, American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch