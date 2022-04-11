Martha O’Hehir: Kudos to Music in the Mountains

Once again, Music in the Mountains maestro Ryan Murray (artistic director) and Ms. Jenny Darlington-Person (executive director) have created a wonderful concert experience in Grass Valley.

Even a week later, I can recall the thrill of witnessing the diverse members of Sinfonia Spirituosa in concert on the Saturday afternoon of April 2, playing pieces by Rameau, Telemann, Couperin and the younger Lully with amazing energy, spirit and remarkable individual and collective expertise. What an experience to hear Baroque music on period instruments capable of reproducing the sound as it was back then. Viva la difference!

Ryan, I am ever grateful for your networking skills and many contacts with such fine musicians (and singers, thinking of the holiday concert).

The concert was a highlight of this spring season for me, and I will enjoy tracking down the pieces to hear them again. I also loved the personal touch of those who shared their knowledge with us about the pieces, the history and the instruments.

Martha O’Hehir





Grass Valley