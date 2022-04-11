Martha O’Hehir: Kudos to Music in the Mountains
Once again, Music in the Mountains maestro Ryan Murray (artistic director) and Ms. Jenny Darlington-Person (executive director) have created a wonderful concert experience in Grass Valley.
Even a week later, I can recall the thrill of witnessing the diverse members of Sinfonia Spirituosa in concert on the Saturday afternoon of April 2, playing pieces by Rameau, Telemann, Couperin and the younger Lully with amazing energy, spirit and remarkable individual and collective expertise. What an experience to hear Baroque music on period instruments capable of reproducing the sound as it was back then. Viva la difference!
Ryan, I am ever grateful for your networking skills and many contacts with such fine musicians (and singers, thinking of the holiday concert).
The concert was a highlight of this spring season for me, and I will enjoy tracking down the pieces to hear them again. I also loved the personal touch of those who shared their knowledge with us about the pieces, the history and the instruments.
Martha O’Hehir
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Martha O’Hehir: Kudos to Music in the Mountains
Once again, Music in the Mountains maestro Ryan Murray (artistic director) and Ms. Jenny Darlington-Person (executive director) have created a wonderful concert experience in Grass Valley.