Marta Proffitt: Sheriff’s deputy shows professionalism and compassion

A few days ago I talked to Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse King about the extremely difficult situation evolving for a long time in my friend’s house (in Nevada County). It was a crisis that was not resolved by two previous interventions.

Deputy King was exceptionally patient, respectful and attentive. In a short time, he was able to assemble a team that saved a life on that day.

Thank you, Deputy King and the team involved! I am deeply grateful for your professionalism and compassion.

Marta Proffitt

Grass Valley