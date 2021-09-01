Marta Proffitt: Sheriff’s deputy shows professionalism and compassion
A few days ago I talked to Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse King about the extremely difficult situation evolving for a long time in my friend’s house (in Nevada County). It was a crisis that was not resolved by two previous interventions.
Deputy King was exceptionally patient, respectful and attentive. In a short time, he was able to assemble a team that saved a life on that day.
Thank you, Deputy King and the team involved! I am deeply grateful for your professionalism and compassion.
Marta Proffitt
Grass Valley
