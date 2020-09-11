Marta Proffitt: Application to become a patient

I have been looking for a primary care physician in Nevada County. Apparently, it is becoming more difficult find a new doctor than finding a well-paid job that does not involve the cannabis industry.

So, my husband suggested a local clinic, because he is a patient of one of the doctors.

I discovered that you have to apply to become a patient. I carefully filled out the New Patient Application and waited. It was exciting to receive the response letter in only two weeks, because the online information said the response would be within 30 days.

Unfortunately, my excitement was short lived. It was a rejection letter. It felt almost as bad as not being asked to join a party when most of my friends were invited. Since no explanation was given, my imagination started working overtime; Am I too old, too young, too sick, not sick enough, too demanding (I listed the names of doctors I would prefer to see)? Do I take too many vitamins and supplements (I think I ran out of allowable space on the page)? Did I make the wrong comment in the comment/concern section (something about liking a preventative approach to health) or the wrong insurance?

I am still a bit traumatized by being rejected.

Marta Proffitt

Grass Valley