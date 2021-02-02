Marsha Ostrom: Why follow Trump?

Why follow Trump? It’s the drama. Stay tuned for more surprises, more disregard and disrespect (because deep inside we wish we could also break loose and act out some of our emotions).

He is exciting, a good watch, like a TV show — part drama, part comedy. His immaturity makes us feel young again. Believing his (as some suggest) lies is a rebellious thing. We all have things to rebel against. This is a safe way to vent.

We followed Trump because he is a Republican and so are we. We must be loyal to our political party. And loyal to God, too. But if values (like honesty, respect, compassion) get in the way, remember that we are Republicans. And everyone knows (so we are told) that Protestants are supposed to be Republican, while Catholics are others are Democrats. Jimmy Carter is an exception.

Are we surprised by the riot on our Capitol? What do we expect from a generation that plays those video and computer games of violence and war? After all, our country won’t (can’t) censor the production and distribution of those games. It’s about freedom of speech.

Continue to be proud of Republicans. It is a good party. I urge you to think for yourself. Remember your core values. Be yourself and a follower of your principles.

We all make mistakes, but we can learn from them. Learn to listen to the voice within (if we just be quiet). The spirit of truth and light wants us all to be well, and to be proud to be an American.

Marsha Ostrom

Nevada City