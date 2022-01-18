Marsha Ostrom: Storm brings reason for gratitude

This is a note of gratitude for PG&E, which as taken a lot of abuse over poor decision-making, which resulted in a horrific firestorm in Paradise. But thousands of people work for PG&E and are not to be aligned with the “fire starters.” I have been seeing crews, year round, at work cutting and trimming trees and checking power lines since long before the Paradise fire. Where is our gratitude?

We in Scotts Flat went 10 days without power, and three or four without cell phone coverage. And we’re still without a phone. Thank God for propane, a wood stove, snow shovels, canned and packaged food, lots of window light (when the sky was clear) and water. Snow water to drink, snow refrigeration, flashlights, candles, an insulated house and good blankets. I blame nobody for this time of rest and introspection, when I can fully wonder how our forebears met these conditions.

Marsha Ostrom

Nevada City