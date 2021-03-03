Marsha Ostrom: Public servant’s dilemma

Funny, isn’t it, that a candidate for Congress wins an election over candidates of opposing parties, and now he or she represents to Congress all the people of the district — all parties and non-parties included. All the people.

And then the representative is asked to vote on a crucial issue, which their own party embraces to the opposition of the other party and independents, with whom the representative agrees. What a predicament.

Customarily a representative is expected to vote in accordance to the will of their own party, sometimes contrary to the voice of the majority. After all, their own party did vote them into office.

Sadly, to vote against one’s own party is considered disloyal. The representative is labeled unfaithful and unfit for the job. Consequences will follow.

And it’s all because one person is strong enough to stand for their convictions and do the right thing for all the people of the district, and the people of our country. Think about that.

Marsha Ostrom

Nevada City