Marsha Lewis: Heritage Rose Sale a success

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful community for the overwhelming support of the Heritage Rose Sale held last month at Empire Mine State Historic Park. Funds from this sale of propagated roses from cuttings taken from our heritage rose gardens benefit the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation in support of our three local state parks.

Our rose propagation program is limited by our nursery size, our nursery license and the basic factors of rose propagation itself. Not every cutting we propagate survives no matter how much we care for and nurture it. The successful ones are then truly special and are definitely a piece of living history from the gardens at Empire, a legacy left by the William Bourn family.

I apologize to those folks who waited in line and then left empty handed due to limited stock. We are busy propagating again and hopefully will have sizable roses for next year. Please stay tuned and come early.

Marsha Lewis, docent

Grass Valley