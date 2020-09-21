Mark Wilson: Representing everyone

I know congressional candidate Audrey Denney won’t always agree with me on every issue — that’s how I know she’ll be a great representative. Because when representatives respect all their constituents instead of just a select few, everyone benefits.

Politicians who only represent one “side” have left us with a government that suffers from entrenched partisanship and gridlock. Doug LaMalfa, our current congressman, is a prime example of this problem. Audrey Denney is running to be the solution.

Audrey believes that representatives govern best by considering everyone’s input. She travels the district to listen to many people’s ideas, so she can make good decisions that help us all. As our country’s founders did, she understands that “compromise” isn’t a dirty word. She has strong convictions but won’t let partisanship or ideology get in the way. She understands that truth, science, and knowledge support decisions that make our country strong, compassionate, and competitive.

Like many “no party preference” voters, I choose candidates based on their character, accomplishments, trustworthiness, and ability to work with others to help the most people. Audrey Denney passes with flying colors in every category. Learn more about her at https://audreyforcongress.com/ and elect her as our next congressional representative.

Mark Wilson

Nevada City