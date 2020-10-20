Mark Wilson: A strong new voice

It’s no secret that whatever party reigns in Sacramento, north state concerns are low on the list of the California Assembly’s priorities. We never have the sway that the state’s big cities have. To get our concerns addressed, we need a strong Assembly member with experience building bridges with people from other areas. Elizabeth Betancourt is just that person.

Elizabeth is a farmer, small business owner, and scientist. After two decades of working with a variety of stakeholders on forest and watershed issues, she understands where a community’s economic health and forest health converge. She’ll work to get our fair share of state resources and work with others to pass practical changes that give us the flexibility to meet our district’s unique challenges. She understands how statewide water decisions affect local water resources and the strategies to use to protect those resources. She wants to streamline regulations so small businesses can thrive in all our communities. And she’ll fight for better access to high-quality local healthcare.

Our current Assembly member, Megan Dahle, got the job when her husband moved to the Senate. Do we really want one household representing us? Dismantle the Dahle duopoly and vote for Elizabeth Betancourt for Assembly.

Mark Wilson

Nevada City