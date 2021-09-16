Mark Johnson: One question …

Every single person I know … every acquaintance that I have spoken with recently … is 100% against reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine. The destruction of our valued way of life looks like it would be assured. Knowledge is required when assessing what damage might be done.

Which leads me to my question: Have any of our elected officials or any member of their staffs contacted British Columbia Court of Appeal Judge Lauri Ann Fenlon or British Columbia Attorney General David Eby concerning the charges Mossman and another defendant face following Mossman’s “cut and run” tactics utilized against his own countrymen?

Knowledge is required, and I believe knowledge will be attained after the judge and attorney general of another jurisdiction who are in charge of prosecuting numerous charges have been questioned thoroughly.

To not do so, to disregard one’s duly elected duties, in any matter, is reason for immediate recall. Knowledge is required when making a life-altering decision that will affect thousands of taxpaying citizens. To not seek knowledge is to forfeit leadership.

Mark Johnson





Grass Valley