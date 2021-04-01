Mark Hotsenpiller: Time to move on already

Shame on the editors of The Union. The letter penned by Mr. Richey was nothing more than venomous drivel. While it is impossible to change most people’s opinions, The Union only promulgates the hatred and divisiveness running rampant in the U.S. by publishing such nonsense. Isn’t it time to put aside differences? Isn’t it time to use the power of the media to try to bring people back to some semblance of normalcy and cohesion?

I hereby charge The Union to remind everyone that the election ended in November, like it or not. It is now the end of March. Can we not move forward and put aside the rancor and hatred? Why can’t we agree to disagree? Letters like this only make the situation worse.

Isn’t it time to say, “The correspondence on this matter has ended?” This “idiot Democrat,” who is a decades-long member of Mensa, thinks so.

Mark Hotsenpiller

Grass Valley