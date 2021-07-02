Mark Hotsenpiller: Mine survey is worthless
So Ben Mossman hired someone to conduct a private survey about Rise Gold. Is anyone surprised what this survey reported? Such a survey is worthless. It wasn’t independent, publicly informed, and probably did not have any scientific basis for accuracy. These are the hallmarks of a valid survey.
Mr. Mossman is obviously desperate to open the mine, yet clearly public opinion is against him. The last thing Grass Valley and Nevada County needs during a serious drought is a mining venture that uses and possibly pollutes millions of gallons of water. Mr. Mossman: Take your bogus survey and your mine and go home.
Mark Hotsenpiller
Grass Valley
