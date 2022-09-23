Mark Hermes: It’s that season again
Elections somehow seem to bring out the worst in people. I can usually identify the quality of a candidate by the number of negative hits from the other side of the political spectrum. Oh, but wait, I thought the school board is a non-partisan position. I frequently observe that an increase in negative articles, the more qualified the candidate.
In candidate Stephanie Leishman’s case, this puts her in the category of over-qualified. She has the experience of presently serving as a Nevada Joint Union School board member. She is a Harvard graduate, a master’s in business (MBA) and a master’s in science in information systems (MSIS) from Boston University. And if that’s not enough, she taught at MIT for 7 years.
Her biggest strength is her hands-on approach. She walks the campuses regularly, has scheduled hours to meet with parents and students and listens to staff and understands their needs to name just a few. Nevada Union High School, the parents and community deserve and demand the best, brightest, most educated, articulate and experienced candidate. That candidate is Stephanie Leishman.
Mark Hermes
Grass Valley
Mike and Barbara Getz: We support Measure V
As 50-year residents of Nevada County, we believe that the county must be proactive regarding wildfire prevention. What we have learned from recent fires (Paradise, Mosquito, Caldor) is that as a community, we cannot wait…
