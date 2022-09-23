Mark Hermes: It’s that season again

Elections somehow seem to bring out the worst in people. I can usually identify the quality of a candidate by the number of negative hits from the other side of the political spectrum. Oh, but wait, I thought the school board is a non-partisan position. I frequently observe that an increase in negative articles, the more qualified the candidate.

In candidate Stephanie Leishman’s case, this puts her in the category of over-qualified. She has the experience of presently serving as a Nevada Joint Union School board member. She is a Harvard graduate, a master’s in business (MBA) and a master’s in science in information systems (MSIS) from Boston University. And if that’s not enough, she taught at MIT for 7 years.

Her biggest strength is her hands-on approach. She walks the campuses regularly, has scheduled hours to meet with parents and students and listens to staff and understands their needs to name just a few. Nevada Union High School, the parents and community deserve and demand the best, brightest, most educated, articulate and experienced candidate. That candidate is Stephanie Leishman.

Mark Hermes

Grass Valley