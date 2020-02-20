Marion Morris: Snake oil anyone?

When I read letters like that of Jeff Kotowski’s of Feb. 6, I could almost laugh if it weren’t so sad.

Last time I checked, the Constitution allowed for freedom of religion, Christian or otherwise. To spew the vitriolic narrative illustrated in the letter is anything but Christian.

It is, however, another example of trying to control the masses in conforming to a narrow set of standards, which is exactly what wannabe autocrats, like Trump, want. I find it interesting that anyone would follow the path of a snake oil salesman to find their way to God.

Bravo, you have guzzled the Kool-Aid!

Marion Morris

Nevada City