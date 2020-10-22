Marion Morris: Republican hypocrisy risen to new heights
I was appalled to read how Janis McGregor was so blatantly accosted for her Biden bumper stickers. That said, however, it never ceases to amaze me how the very people who clamor for freedom and liberty are the same people who want to restrict our rights in controlling our bodies, who we worship, who we are, and who we choose to love.
This Republican hypocrisy has risen to new heights with Trump at the helm. If they can’t ram their beliefs down our throats in a legal manner, they are now trying to intimidate us with violence. I sensed this intimidation at the recent Trump parade of vehicles in Grass Valley recently. It was clear that some of these people “meant business.” I don’t understand how any sane Republican can support this kind of behavior.
Marion Morris
Nevada City
