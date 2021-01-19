Marion Morris: No mask? You must not care

As our COVID-19 numbers soar and restrictions tighten, there continues to be those who refuse to wear masks where mandated. We’ve heard all the excuses. Your civil liberties are being violated. You’re a free American. Masks don’t work. You support Trump and if you wear a mask you are stupid or cowardly.

You can pick your poison to stand your ground despite overwhelming evidence to support the fact that masks and social distancing work.

Well, you’re not fooling anyone about the real reason for your reckless behavior. No one likes to wear a mask, but it’s pretty obvious that mandates represent a very inconvenient truth in your little world and basically you do not care!

You do not care that you put others at risk and may kill someone. You do not care that you may spread the virus. You do not care that you prolong this agony within our community.

It’s all about you. COVID-19 will be over at some point, but the memory of your unmasked face and the idiocy and selfishness that it represents will linger for a long time.

Thank you for letting the rest of us know who you are and how little you care about your community.

Marion Morris

Nevada City