Marion Blair: Save wetlands from development





If you live off Auburn Road near the Nevada County Fairgrounds or have driven out of town that way, you’ve probably seen the signs, “Parcel for Sale.” If not, you may want to know about this.

With the constant growth of Grass Valley and needed housing, let’s not lose sight of the significance of the land itself and these open spaces that make the Grass Valley-Nevada City area unique. The parcels for sale along Auburn Road, which are zoned residential, are in a valley dotted with vernal pools.

These rare wetlands in California form dish-shaped bowls above impermeable clay soils where native grass species still show green. They provide critical breeding habitat for rare amphibians such as the California red-legged frog and California tiger salamander.

Did you know that about 92% of all the wetlands that existed in California prior to the 20th century are gone? Of the remaining 8% most are compromised. The loss of these fragile ecosystems can be seen as the canary in the coal mine, warning us of the collapse of larger transitional ecosystem zones that many species of wildlife depend upon.

Losing this lovely valley as an open space will impact the culture and character of Grass Valley. Let’s preserve this meadow land, treasure its wetlands, and create trails for the public to enjoy on the south side of Grass Valley.

Marion Blair

Grass Valley