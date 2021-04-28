Mario Valceschini: Way to go, Cirino’s
What a pleasant surprise to read in The Union the article about one of our local restaurants, Cirino’s, acting responsibly regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Too many of our local eateries have not done so at all. I have always enjoyed my lunches and dinners at Cirino’s prior to the pandemic. I will patronize and recommend only Cirino’s in the future.
Mario Valceschini
Nevada City
