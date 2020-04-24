Marilyn Yerkes: Fire season is coming

We have a lot of healthy young people and people out of work right now. Can’t we put them to work (volunteer or for pay) to clear the sides of our roads of brush?

They could also do work for PG&E with supervision. It might require a few chain saws and pruners plus shovels to dig out the Scotch broom. I haven’t seen anyone out with chippers or chain saws recently. Let’s make the best out of a bad situation and get going on what is going to hit us next summer.

Maybe we could get Trump to send us rakes to clear the forest.

Marilyn Yerkes

Grass Valley