Marilyn Yerkes: Fire season is coming
We have a lot of healthy young people and people out of work right now. Can’t we put them to work (volunteer or for pay) to clear the sides of our roads of brush?
They could also do work for PG&E with supervision. It might require a few chain saws and pruners plus shovels to dig out the Scotch broom. I haven’t seen anyone out with chippers or chain saws recently. Let’s make the best out of a bad situation and get going on what is going to hit us next summer.
Maybe we could get Trump to send us rakes to clear the forest.
Marilyn Yerkes
Support Local Journalism
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User