Marilyn Tubbs: Change CVS wait in store policy
Kudos and shout out to CVS Lake of the Pines for helping the community.
I had received all of my Covid shots/boosters up until I needed my third booster. At Lake of the Pines pharmacy, you get scheduled by folks and wait in your car.
They text you to come in.
Not the case when I had my recent third one at Grass Valley pharmacy. For a needed shot, you wait inside the store waiting area together with 10 to 12 folks (that I now realize most were sick and needing help). It’s a perfect storm to get the community sicker.
I was kept waiting over an hour, side by side with too many other,s most without masks. Why couldn’t all pharmacies text you in your car, and when your turn comes, they text you to come in for a shot?
Locally, please change the policy to text people in their cars.
Marilyn Tubbs
Nevada City
Nicky Perry: PG&E problems
The power has been out today here in Grass Valley only affecting around 222 people, myself included for more than 4 hours now. It will not be restored until tomorrow at noon. This is the…
