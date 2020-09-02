Marilyn Nyborg: Women won the right to vote; now use it

Thank you for paying tribute to the suffragettes and their years of sacrifice and commitment. Honoring Nevada City’s Ellen Clark Sargent, and the role she played towards the right to vote for women.

Take note: Only 100 years ago. In 2018, 118 million American women were eligible to vote — 49 million … didn’t. We cannot take the results for granted no matter what the polls say. Please tell 10 more women to vote early.

Marilyn Nyborg

Grass Valley