Marilyn Nyborg: Women won the right to vote; now use it
Thank you for paying tribute to the suffragettes and their years of sacrifice and commitment. Honoring Nevada City’s Ellen Clark Sargent, and the role she played towards the right to vote for women.
Take note: Only 100 years ago. In 2018, 118 million American women were eligible to vote — 49 million … didn’t. We cannot take the results for granted no matter what the polls say. Please tell 10 more women to vote early.
Marilyn Nyborg
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User