Marilyn Nyborg: Will new construction exacerbate water issues?

Thanks to The Union for giving us an overview of what is being built and where. But it’s hard to get excited about attracting more residents to our county when those who are here now see growing water issues rising.

Getting water for our farmers, livestock and the water-intensive marijuana businesses is already growing very seriously low. Also, the threat of a big gold mine and its incredible water use looms.

We do need low-income housing and a need to accommodate the homeless. Are these current building projects going to help or cause more unsolvable issues?

Marilyn Nyborg

Grass Valley