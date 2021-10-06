Marilyn Nyborg: Will new construction exacerbate water issues?
Thanks to The Union for giving us an overview of what is being built and where. But it’s hard to get excited about attracting more residents to our county when those who are here now see growing water issues rising.
Getting water for our farmers, livestock and the water-intensive marijuana businesses is already growing very seriously low. Also, the threat of a big gold mine and its incredible water use looms.
We do need low-income housing and a need to accommodate the homeless. Are these current building projects going to help or cause more unsolvable issues?
Marilyn Nyborg
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kurt Reynolds: More hits and misses …
Now, depending on if you are left or right: Hit/Miss: To Presidents Biden’s handlers on Afghanistan. Obama arms the cartels, Biden heavily arms the Taliban. That’s our leader. Hit/Miss: To Mr. Biden’s handlers on the…