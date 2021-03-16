Marilyn Nyborg: Stand against racism

While I am not a churchgoer myself, I do consider myself a spiritual activist. So, it delighted me to see the statement endorsed by 16 of our local ministers. I hope more will add their signatures to the position they have taken on racism. It is easy to assume, here in Clorox County, that the problems are out there.

Take the time to ask any person of color in Nevada County if they feel welcome and safe here in our community. Also consider the built-in racism in our systems: housing, education, banking and more. Look at our relationship to that which is light and that which is dark. Rethink, review and respond.

Marilyn Nyborg